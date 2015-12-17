Putin: IS could be used as a pretext to military involvement to protect illegal crude export

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ A large-scale scheme for oil smuggling has been established in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, Report informs.

The Russian leader reminded of the vacuum that was created after the war in Iraq.

"Then elements emerged related to the oil trade. And this situation has been unfolding for years. A business was established there, smuggling on huge, industrial scale. Then in order to protect this smuggling and illegal export, military force is needed. It is very easy to use the Islamic factor, attract cannon fodder there under Islamic slogans, who are only playing a role linked to economic interests," Putin explained.

He stressed that IS could be used as a pretext to military involvement to protect oil smuggling and illegal crude export.

Saudi Arabia announced this week it was building an Islamic coalition, allegedly to fight "terrorists" across the Middle East and Asia.

