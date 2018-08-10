 Top
    Close photo mode

    Putin discusses preparation for Caspian summit with Russian Security Council

    Importance of end of long-term work on legal status of Caspian Sea noted

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the issues of preparation to upcoming "Caspian five" summit with the permanent members of the Security Council of Russia.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Presidential Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov reported.

    "Issues related to the upcoming recently summit "Caspian five" in Aktau were included in the agenda ," he said.

    According to him, during the meeting it was noted the importance of the end of long-term work on the legal status of the Caspian sea. In addition, the meeting "discussed current issues of socio-economic development of the country”.

    The meeting was attended by state Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, head of the Kremlin administration Anton Vaino, Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Director of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi