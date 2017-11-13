 Top
    Putin decides to run for another term of presidency

    Scenario of its announcement now is under discussion

    Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Vladimir Putin ‘decided that he will stand” in the new presidential elections. 

    Report informs referring to RBK, the federal official has told. Currently scenarios of when and how he will announce it under discussion, sources close to Kremlin told the agency.

    Announcement on intention of the Russian head of the state to run for presidency can be made before or after the Federation Council appoints presidential campaign. Federation Council should adopt decision on campaign from 7-17 December. 

    At the same time there is another scenario, according to which Putin will disclose his plans in early January. 

