​Putin and Obama are meeting on the margins of the climate change conference in Paris

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian and American Presidents Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama are meeting in Paris on the margins of the 21st conference on climate change.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the meeting is being held behind the closed doors.

Last time, the two leaders met at the G20 summit in Turkey’s Antalya two weeks ago where they had two meetings and one of them lasted for around 20 minutes.

Earlier, the Russian and US presidents had long talks in New York in late September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s anniversary session.