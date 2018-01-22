Puigdemont leaves for Denmark despite warnings

© Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont left Belgium for Denmark to take part in today's Copenhagen University conference on the political future of the Spanish region, Report informs citing the TASS.

Puigdemont left Belgium for the first time since he left there at the end of October 2017. The politician took this step, despite the fact that the prosecution service said it would immediately ask the judge overseeing Puigdemont’s case to reinstate the warrant and request that Danish authorities arrest him once it confirmed his travel plans.

It is expected that the ex-leader of Catalonia will discuss the future of the Spanish region with Professor of European Studies at the University of Copenhagen, an expert on international law Marlene Wind and Professor of Political Science at the same university, Christian Rostbell.

Notably, an arrest warrant for the former Catalan leader continues to operate in Spain. If he returns from Belgium to the kingdom of the Pyrenees, he can immediately be detained.