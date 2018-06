Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ex-leader of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont arrived in the Ministry of Justice of Belgium, where the first hearings on his extradition to Spain should begin in the next few minutes, Report informs citing TASS.

He and Catalan government's four former members began to give testimony from 14:00 local time (17:00 Baku time).