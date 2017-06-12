 Top
    Puerto Rico referendum bid to become US state

    Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ The US territory of Puerto Rico has voted to ask Congress to make it America's 51st state.

    Report informs citing the BBC, more than 97% of voters favoured attempting to join the US over becoming independent or remaining a self-governing territory.

    However, just 23% of the electorate turned up to cast their ballot amid an opposition boycott, and its results are non-binding.

    The final decision is also not in their hands but up to Congress.

    This is the fifth referendum on the status of Puerto Rico, the previous one was held in 2012. Back then 60% voted in favor of joining US. However, the US Congress did not take any action after that referendum.

