Protests in Hong Kong: 37 people detained

Baku. December 26. REPORT.AZ/ Hong Kong police arrested at least 37 demonstrators during protests, Report informs referring to RIA-Novosti.

In a statement law enforcement agencies says, the protesters on Friday night blocked several roads in the district Mong Kok and refused to open them at the request of the police.Among the detainees - the demonstrators in age from 13 to 76 years.

The evening of 24 December, there were also demonstrations in Hong Kong against insufficiently democratic election procedures in local authorities.The police used force to disperse performances and detained 12 people.