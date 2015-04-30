 Top
    Protests held in several cities of US

    More than 60 protesters trying to cut off the movement in New York arrested

    Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The protests were held in the US cities of Boston, Ferguson, Missouri, Washington, Denver and Siettle.

    Report informs referring to "Reuters".

    According to the report, after the riots in the city of Baltimore, two-day peaceful rally was held. More than 3 thousand soldiers of US National Guard were deployed to the area.

    More than 60 protesters who tried to cut off the movement in New York, were arrested.

    The protests are held due to the death of Freddie Gray killed with the shooting of police in Baltimore a few days ago.

