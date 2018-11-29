Protests against G20 held in Argentina

© AP https://report.az/storage/news/3014271c452c7401206a8010799c74d6/6907236b-58c9-4ffe-bf47-bca2b63178f7_292.jpg

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of people took part in a protest in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires against the G20 summit, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Protesters today blocked the traffic for two hours along the main avenue in the city.

The protesters carried banners with slogans against the summit, the IMF and the administration of the current president, Mauricio Macri.

Argentine NGOs also took part in the protests. According to one of them, the protest gathered about 50,000 people at the stadium in Buenos Aires.

According to media reports, numerous protests against G20 are also planned on November 29-30.

Notably, the G20 summit will be held in Argentina from November 30 to December 1.