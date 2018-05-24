Protests against copper plant in India: 13 people killed, more than 70 injured - VIDEO

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least 13 people were killed, more than 70 injured in the past two days as a result of clashes between demonstrators and police in the Indian city of Tuticorin, state of Tamil Nadu, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

On May 22 this port city was swept by mass demonstrations, where people were protesting the expansion of copper smelter plant owned by Sterlite Copper.

Citizens believe that this enterprise pollutes Tuticorin and is one of the key causes of deterioration of health in the local population, which has been observed since 2013.