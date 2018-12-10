Protesters urge French government to quit EU

© RİA Novosti https://report.az/storage/news/cc8424c75c352333abd8911126acebd1/e7784a90-12d8-421d-bfc6-f4e7328f1885_292.jpg

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Protesters in France - "yellow vests" - put forward 25 demands to the government, Report informs citing Russian media.

In particular, the protesters demanded to create a national assembly for tax reform, to prohibit taxes above 25% of the state of the citizen, increase the minimum wage, pensions and subsistence level by 40%, create new jobs for the functioning of public infrastructure, start building 5 million units of affordable housing. , reduce banking monopolies, cancel domestic debt, "rewrite the constitution for the sovereignty of the people", and also prohibit persons with a criminal conviction for life to hold elected positions.

Along with these, they also demanded France to quit the EU, prevent major companies from evading taxes, stop privatization and return privatized property to the state, remove radar and cameras from roads, eliminate ideology from education, break monopolies in the media, guarantee civil liberties, prohibit production and circulation of environmental-littering packages, ban GMOs, withdraw from NATO, stop political interference in African affairs and stop the flow of migrants.

Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver an address tonight, in which he plans to announce a series of measures aimed at solving financial and other problems.