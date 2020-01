Dozens of protesters broke into the US embassy compound in Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday after smashing the main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.

The US ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from the embassy.

Earlier, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the embassy to protest US air attacks that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shia group in Iraq this week.