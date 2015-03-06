Protesters set fire to a bus in Bangladesh: 11 people killed

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Protesters set fire to a passenger bus last night in the city Sultanganzh in northeastern Bangladesh. At least 11 people were killed and seven seriously injured, Report informs citing the TASS.

Riots and demonstrations going on in the country after the metropolitan court upheld the arrest warrant for the leader of the main opposition party of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on March 4 and the former Prime Minister of the Republic of Begum Khaleda Zia, accused of corruption.

In just the past three days, protesters set fire to more than two dozen vehicles, mainly buses. A series of attacks were committed in the districts Nawabganj District and Kishoreganj District.

An arrest warrant was issued for politician B. Zia who failed to appear for the next hearing. She is accused, in particular, of embezzling more than 50 million taka (600 thousand dollars) allocated at different times by the commercial organizations to its funds for assistance, including to orphans. She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.