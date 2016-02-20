Protesters left 4 dead in firing by security forces in India

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Army has been deployed in agitation-hit districts of Haryana as large scale violence by Jat community protesters left four people dead in firing by security forces. Authorities clamped curfew and issued "shoot-at-sight" orders in the worst-affected Rohtak and Bhiwani districts on Friday evening, Report informs citing Russian RIA Novosti.

The army has been called in Rohtak, Hisar, Jind, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Panipat.

At least four people were killed and nine others were seriously injured today near the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) campus in Rohtak, Haryana, as police opened fire on Jat protesters seeking reservation.