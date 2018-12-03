 Top
    Protesters in France block Total's 11 fuel storages

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ The protest participants in France blocked entries to 11 fuel storages of Total oil and gas concern causing petrol and diesel shortage at some petrol stations, Report informs citing Le Figaro.

    The newspaper quotes a company official as saying that 2,200 petrol stations said they are short of fuel. Of them 75 are owned directly by Total.

    Notably, the 'yellow vests' regularly block access to the sea bay, motor roads, damage road cameras and pay points on toll roads.

    The manifestants also stage protests near schools and lyceums, urging young people to join their movement.

