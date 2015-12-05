Protesters hold massive rally without major clash with police in Seoul

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tens of thousands of protesters held another massive rally Saturday to protest the government's move to adopt state history textbooks and push for labor reform, but there was no clash between participants and police, Report informs citing Yonhapnews.

The rally, the second of its kind in three weeks, brought together about 14,000 participants who gathered at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul and planned to march peacefully, according to police. Organizers put the number at some 40,000.

The focal point of the rally was whether the rally would turn violent as some participants at the Nov. 14 one brandished metal pipes, clashing with police who fired water cannons at them.

A farmer still remains in critical condition after being knocked down by a police water cannon.

Organizers vowed to hold Saturday's rally in a peaceful manner, while police also warned that they will take stern action if the rally turns violent.