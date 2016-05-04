Protesters clash with police in Paris

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Protesters clashed with police in Paris.

Report informs citing the AFP, the collision occurred this morning when law enforcement officers tried to exempt lycée Jean-Jaurès in the north-east of Paris from hundreds of refugees.

The demonstrators were wearing masks and throwing various subjects to law enforcement officials, shouting "all hate the police." Some demonstrators shouted the slogan "solidarity with the refugees."In order to disperse the demonstrators, police used tear gas.

On the night of April 22, migrants living in tents under the railway bridge near the station "Stalingrad" took lycée Jean-Jaurès.Most of them - came from Afghanistan, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia and Eritrea. On May 2 police carried out an evacuation of the camp for the third time.

More than 1,600 people were evacuated.