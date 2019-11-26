 Top

Protester shot dead in central Baghdad

Protester shot dead in central Baghdad
© AP

A protester died of a gunshot wound in central Baghdad, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"A protester was killed today near the al-Ahrar bridge in central Baghdad after being shot by revolver,” a source at the local High Commission for Human Rights said.

The participants of the protests that have been going on since the beginning of October demand the resignation of the government, fight against corruption, unemployment and improvement of living conditions. More than 300 people were killed as a result of the clashes and riots that accompanied the protests, and the number of victims amounted to about 15,000, the media stated.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi