Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Protest march took place in New York near Trump Tower after the US President Trump’s mandate to resume construction of two controversial North Dakota pipelines: the Keystone XL and the Dakota Access projects.

Report informs citing the Reuters.

Notably, former US president Barack Obama freezed the project saying that the project would contribute to climate change because it would carry tar sands crude oil, which is especially greenhouse gas intensive because of the energy it takes to extract the thick crude. Obama’s announcement followed a similar finding by the State Department, which has reviewed applications for cross-border pipelines.