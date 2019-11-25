​Protest against corruption staged in Bishkek

The protest against corruption began in the Central square "Ala-Too" of Bishkek, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The actions were organized by public activists and announced earlier, however, were not coordinated with the authorities.

About 200 people are currently taking part in the protest. They demand to strengthen the fight against corruption and arrest dishonest officials.

Law enforcement officers are on duty in the places of rallies.

The reason for the protest was the investigation of local journalists about gray schemes at customs. According to the authors of the material, a number of former and current officials are involved in these schemes. According to journalists, the damage from the activities of corrupt officials for several years amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Similar protests are planned in other cities of the country.