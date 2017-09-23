Private plane crashes in Greece, two dead

© AFP

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ultralight CT2K-type private aircraft crashed in mountainous area in north-east of Greece. As result of crash two citizens of Ukraine wife and husband died.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

The plane disappeared from radar, after it took off from Alexandoupolis airport bound for Bucharest on Friday.

A second small plane, accompanying the first aircraft, also took off from the airport. Shortly after, the second plane informed Sofia's FIR that it had lost visual contact with the other aircraft. Rescuers located the wing of the plane and bodies of passengers in Kerasia near Rhodope.