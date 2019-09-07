Private helicopter crashes in Australia, 5 killed

A private helicopter carrying five people crashed in Australia in New South Wales, Report informs citing the TASS.

The Bell UH1 helicopter disappeared from radar the day before at about 18:30 local time off the coast of NSW.. Rescuers found the tail rotor of the helicopter only in the morning. At present, the search for passengers and pilot is underway. According to the preliminary version, all on the board died.

It is noted that cause of the crash could be bad weather conditions and low visibility.