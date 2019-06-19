Prince William, Kate Middleton's convoy hits elderly woman

An 83-year-old woman was knocked down by a police motorbike escorting William and Kate in East Sheen, West London on Tuesday, Report informs citing The Sun, Report informs citing The Sun.

According to details, the bike was on the wrong side of the road clearing traffic when it hit Irene Mayor in East Sheen. She was taken to hospital by air ambulance and was on Tuesday night serious but stable with a broken pelvis and other injuries.

William and Kate have reportedly sent flowers to the elderly woman — and intended to visit her in hospital.