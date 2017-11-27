Prince Harry announces the engagement

© Reuters

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Prince Harry will marry the American actress Meghan Markle.

Report informs referring to the Kensington Palace.

The engagement took place in November. It is planned that the wedding will take place next spring

The statement of Clarence house press office says that Prince Harry announced his intentions to Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family of Great Britain and also received the blessing of the parents of his bride.

After the wedding, the couple will live in one of the residences of Kensington Palace.

33-year-old Prince Harry is the fifth in the line of succession of the British throne.