Prince Charles confirmed as having coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House has announced.

Report informs, citing the BBC, that the 71-year-old heir to the throne is displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health."

According to the spokesman for Clarence House, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested but does not have the virus.

Charles had been displaying mild symptoms over the weekend and was tested by the NHS in Aberdeenshire on Monday.

The results came through on Tuesday night, showing he was positive.

Charles is still working, is up and about and in good spirits.

He last saw the Queen briefly on the 12 March. Three days earlier, the mother and son had more protracted contact during the Commonwealth Day Service.

It is important to re-emphasize the Queen is in good health. She moved to Windsor last week, with the Duke of Edinburgh, who came from his usual residence at Sandringham in Norfolk.

Given their age, 93 and 98 respectively, there will be particular care taken that this virus does not jeopardize them.

Prince Charles and Camilla will be following governmental advice and isolating separately. It's not a huge house but certainly big enough to separate yourself within it.

According to the latest Department of Health and Social Care figures, there are now more than 8,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK - although the actual number of cases is likely to be far higher. Some 422 of those patients have died.