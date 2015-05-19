Prime Minister: Will be no mercy to remorseful radical militants in Australia

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said that the authorities will not be lenient to the Australians who join militant groups abroad, and then regret it and try to return home, Report informs citing the BBC.

So he responded to reports that three Australians fighting in the ranks of Islamists in Syria, going back to the country.

A representative of one of them said that his client was disappointed in the "jihad" and could help dissuade others from radical Islam.

Mr Abbott said the men would be "arrested, prosecuted and jailed" should they return home, because they could easily "become a terrorist in Australia".

''A crime is a crime is a crime'': Tony Abbott warns.