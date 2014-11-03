 Top
    ​Prime Minister Victor Ponta leads in the Presidential elections

    According to the Central Electoral Bureau, following the counting of 56.21% ballots 39.57% voted for Ponta

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Romanian Prime Minister, the Social Democratic Party Head Victor Ponta leads in presidential election held on last Sunday. Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, according to the Central Electoral Bureau of Romania on the basis of counting the ballots 10594 out of 18847 voters (56.21%), Ponta dominates the Head of National Liberals, the mayor of Sibiu, Klaus Johannis up to 9%. It is 39.57% of the vote against 30.19% for his main rival.

    Since neither Ponte nor Johannis are able to gain necessary 50% of the vote to win elections in the first round, the second voting round will be held on November 16 in Romania.

