Press: UNESCO chief may face impeachment over Notre Dame fire

The situation around the fire in the Notre Dame Cathedral can lead to the resignation of the Director General of UNESCO, former Culture Minister of France Audrey Azoulay, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"The situation around the fire in the Notre Dame Cathedral may end in impeachment for the head of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay. Experts have repeatedly stated that to restore the Cathedral in five years, as stated by Macron, is impossible. They said that we should not hurry," the source familiar with the situation in the international organization said

Liberation (French edition) reported earlier that in 2016, Italian researcher Paolo Vanucci, who worked in France, prepared a report that spoke about the high risk of a fire in the Cathedral and the lack of an automatic fire extinguishing system. According to the publication, the contents of the report were classified as "confidential".

"Who was then the Minister of Culture of France? Audrey Azoulay. Was something done in the Cathedral? Apparently not," the source added. In his opinion, the activity deployed by Azoulay following the tragedy largely stems from her guilt.