Press: Saudi Arabia to pull out investments from US economy

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia is re-evaluating its multibillion-dollar U.S. financial strategy and may refuse to invest into American economy, Report informs, referring to RIA Novosti.

Wall Street Journal reports that two events—the recent passage of legislation that could allow U.S. terror victims to sue Saudi Arabia and the election of Donald Trump, a vocal supporter of the bill—prompted the reassessment by senior Saudi officials and outside advisers, people involved in the discussions said.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund has paused its U.S. investments until they can figure out the new strategy of the White House concerning Riyadh.