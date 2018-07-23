Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan discussed preparations for Caspian Summit

© Report

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan Vladimir Putin and Nursultan discussed cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Community and the course of preparation for the Caspian summit on the phone, Report informs citing the Kremlin website.

"A telephone conversation took place between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev…. Some issues of further development of cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the preparations for the forthcoming 5th Caspian Summit in August in Aktau, were discussed, "the message says.

The leaders also exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the international agenda.