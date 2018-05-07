Presidential palace bombed in Yemen, 15 people killed more than 55 wounded

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi-led air strike targeted the office of the presidency in Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa on Monday killed 15 people, more than 55 injured.

Anadolu agency reported that the exact number of the dead and injured was unknown.

Notably, from September 2014, some regions in Sana and surrounding areas are under the control of Houthi rebels. From March 2015, coalition under the leadership of Saudi Arabia, supports the Yemeni government.