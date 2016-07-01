 Top
    Second round of presidential elections in Austria will be held again

    Freedom Party requests to hear 150-page appeal, presented regarding violation during election

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Results of Austrian presidential elections second round have been annulled.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, the country's Constitutional Court has ruled on it.

    According to the information, in accordance with results of the elections May 22 this year, former leader of Green party Alexander Van der Bellen won with 50,3% of the votes. His opponent far-right Norbert Hofer got 49,7% of votes.

    The court said that numerous violations were observed during the voting. According to the information, the Ministry of Interior declared to announce date of second round reelections July 5.

    Notably, term of office of incumbent President Heinz Fischer will expire on July 8. 

