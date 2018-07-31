 Top
    Presidential elections in Afghanistan to be held in April 2019

    Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ / Independent electoral commission has announced that the presidential elections in Afghanistan will be held on April 20, 2019, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    Parliamentary elections in Afghanistan will be held in October. In April, President Ashraf Ghani announced the start of the registration of citizens for participation in the parliamentary and local elections.

    Notably, President in Afghanistan is elected on the basis of universal, secret and direct voting for a period of 5 years. The president can be re-elected for a second term.

