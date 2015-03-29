 Top
    Close photo mode

    Presidential elections held in Uzbekistan

    The main contender for victory is current President Islam Karimov

    Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The presidential elections are held in Uzbekistan on Sunday. Report informs, 4 political parties ran for office.

    The main contender for victory is the current President Islam Karimov, who heads the country for 25 years. He is nominated by the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businessmen - Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan.

    People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan nominates chairman of the Central Council Hatamzhon Ketmonov, the Democratic Party "Milly Tiklanish" proposes a member of the faction in parliament Akmal Saidov, the Social Democratic Party "Adolat" - the chairman of the party executive committee Narimon Umarov.

    More than 20,79 million citizens will be able to take part in elections. In order to declare the elections held they need 33% of voters. Nearly 80,000 local observers and 300 international representatives will monitor the elections.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi