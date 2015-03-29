Presidential elections held in Uzbekistan

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The presidential elections are held in Uzbekistan on Sunday. Report informs, 4 political parties ran for office.

The main contender for victory is the current President Islam Karimov, who heads the country for 25 years. He is nominated by the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businessmen - Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan.

People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan nominates chairman of the Central Council Hatamzhon Ketmonov, the Democratic Party "Milly Tiklanish" proposes a member of the faction in parliament Akmal Saidov, the Social Democratic Party "Adolat" - the chairman of the party executive committee Narimon Umarov.

More than 20,79 million citizens will be able to take part in elections. In order to declare the elections held they need 33% of voters. Nearly 80,000 local observers and 300 international representatives will monitor the elections.