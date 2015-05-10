Presidential election launched in Poland

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Poland began voting in the presidential elections. Promptly at seven in the morning local time in the country opened more than 27 thousand polling stations, which will act up to 09.00. p.m. local time, Report informs citing Russian TASS.

The next presidential elections in Poland this year involve 11 candidates, including the incumbent Polish leader. Bronislaw Komorowski, who is running for a second term. The right to cast their vote in the elections have more than 30 million poles.

Throughout the day, the voting process in Poland will follow about 100 international observers from Germany, Denmark and Ukraine, as well as 200 thousand representatives of election HQs of candidates.