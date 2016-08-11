Presidential Candidate: Obama is the founder of ISIS

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump charged President Barack Obama with being the founder of the Islamic State during a campaign rally in Florida, Report informs citing Tass.

"In many respects, you know, they honor President Obama," Trump said during a campaign stop in Fort Lauderdale. "He is the founder of ISIS."

Trump has long accused Obama and Clinton for pursuing Middle East policies that created a power vacuum in Iraq that was exploited by Islamic State.