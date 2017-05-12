US President Trump launches commission to investigate voter fraud

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump signed an executive order today launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the 2016 election.

Trump has earlier claimed that three million to five million people voted illegally in the election, denying him a popular vote win. However, he couldn’t provide any evidence in support of his claims.

Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Sara Sanders said Trump plans to sign an executive order to establish the commission and name Vice President Mike Pence to lead it. Ahead of Trump's order, the officials said the commission would look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration across the United States in last November's election.