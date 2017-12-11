President: This year was effective and successful for Moldova and Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

© РИА Новости / Владимир Астапкович

Chisinau. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ "I think that this year was effective and successful for Moldova and Azerbaijan".

Moldovan president Igor Dodon told the Eastern European bureau of Report News Agency.

Touching upon to his visit to Baku this year, the head of state underlined that such high-level mutual visits will give impetus to the further development of relations between the two friendly countries, Azerbaijan and Moldova.

"As we know, as the president of Moldova, I have paid an official visit to Azerbaijan for the first time in recent years. I hope very much, as we speak, next year Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will also pay an official visit to Moldova", he added.

Notably, Moldovan president I. Dodon paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 21-23.