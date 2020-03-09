Explosions blow up near palace where Afghan president's inauguration takes place

Several explosions occurred in Kabul near the palace where Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks after his inauguration, the Report states citing Interfax.

There are suggestions that Mortar shells have exploded near the building. The explosions occurred during a speech by Ghani after his inauguration ceremony. When the politician heard them, he called to remain calm.

"If Afghanistan needs my sacrifice, I am ready to sacrifice myself," he said on the air.

According to some reports, one of the shells damaged the vice president's car.