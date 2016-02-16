President of Ukraine urges Prosecutor General and Prime Minister to resign

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/. President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko urged the Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin and Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk to resign. Report informs, a relevant statement posted on the website of the President of Ukraine says.

"Unfortunately, the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine was not able to gain the trust of society and therefore an issue of resignation of the Prosecutor General is on the agenda", the statement says.

Poroshenko told about the need of "total reformatting" of the government.

At the same time, a spokesman for the head of state Svyatoslav Tsegolko wrote on Twitter that Poroshenko has urged the Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk to resign "to restore confidence in the government."