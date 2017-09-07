President of South Korea: There will be no war on Korean Peninsula

© Reuters/ Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ There will be no war on the Korean Peninsula and in the whole region.

Report informs citing the Interfax, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said at the plenary session of the World Economic Forum on Thursday.

According to him, today in the region there is a special tension due to the North Korean problem, and the international community applies sanctions and exerts pressure on Pyongyang to resolve the situation peacefully and diplomatically.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also shared the confidence of his South Korean counterpart that there will be no war on the Korean Peninsula.

I'm just like my colleague from the Republic of Korea confident that it will not turn to a large-scale conflict, especially with the use of weapons of mass destruction, that all the warring parties have enough common sense, an understanding of their responsibility before people who live in this region , and we will be able to solve this problem by diplomatic means”, - Putin said.

He also noted that Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also adheres to a principle of diplomatic settlement of the conflict.