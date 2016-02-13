President of Pakistan urges people not to observe Valentine’s Day

Baku. 13 February.REPORT.AZ/ President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain urged people of the country not to observe Valentine’s Day, saying that it was not a part of Muslim tradition, but of the West, Report informs citing Reuters.

Addressing a function held here to pay homage to Pakistan Movement leader Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar on his death anniversary, the president said: “Valentine’s Day has no connection with our culture and it should be avoided.”

He said drawbacks of western culture had adversely affected one of our neighbouring countries.

Talking about the education system in the country, the president said there was a need to formulate educational curriculum of Pakistan according to the requirements of the modern age and ideology of Pakistan. “Work in this regard is under way and soon new curriculum with consensus of all stakeholders would be implemented,” he said.