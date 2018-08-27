President of Moldova comments on protests in Chisinau

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 27 August­. REPORT.AZ/ President of Moldova, Igor Dodon commented to the protests which took place in Chisinau. Report informs, I. Dodon stressed that such protests were dangerous for the country on his Facebook page.

“The actions of parties in the Great National Assembly square is a shame for democracy, and it is very disappointing that it happens on the eve of Independence Day. Nobody has the moral right to use people for maneuvers in the political interests", — Dodon wrote.

According to the President, "it is very dangerous" that all this hatred and chaos can pass to the Parliament from the streets.

Earlier, protesters proposed a number of demands at an opposition rally in Chisinau.