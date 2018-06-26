President of Macedonia refuses to sign agreement on renaming of country

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of Macedonia, Gheorghe Ivanov has refused to sign the agreement which envisages on renaming the country. Report informs citing the Russian media, local edition "Kathimerini" writes.

According to Ivanov, the agreement contradicts the constitution of the country and the UN Security Council resolution.

"I do not accept ideas or proposals can threaten the national identity of Macedonians, the peculiarities of the Macedonian nation and the Macedonian language," Ivanov said.

Earlier, the Macedonian Parliament completed the process of ratification of the agreement with Greece on renaming of Macedonia.

The agreement allows to suspend a long-term dispute between Athens and Skopje. The Greek side was not satisfied with the name of the Republic of Macedonia, as, according to them, it was too consonant with the name of the Greek region of Macedonia.

The settlement of this issue is considered essential for the future of Macedonia. It is assumed that after the agreement comes into force, the Greek side will cease to block the process of Macedonia's joining to such associations as the EU and NATO.