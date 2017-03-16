Macedonian President: The EU must regain its strength

© Report.az

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union must regain its strength. Today a new world becomes polycentric.

Report informs, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov has said at the 5th Global Baku Forum.

"There will not be a single society, a single culture in new world. Young people, today suffering from unemployment, will have to build a new world. That is why the European Union must restore its strength", G.Ivanov said.

According to him, for understanding and foresight of the future, it is necessary to clearly define today’s problems.

"Today we live in a world with terrorists where lies and death are spread. But the world will see their inevitable end, so it is necessary to build a new world", Macedonian President emphasized.