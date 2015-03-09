President of Finland supports establishing EU Army

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The establishment of the army will be serious and natural step in strengthening the protection of the values of the European Union."

Report informs referring to "NEWS.ru", the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö said it. Legalizing the marriage of the same genders recently, the leader of Finland said that supported the idea of the establishment of EU army.

Om March 9 NATO Former Secretary General Javier Solana will make a new strategic report on European security in Brussels. The issue of "Partnership for the defense of Europe" was developed over six months. Holding the military operation outside the European Union and to establish its headquarters in Brussels was theoretically planned in this document."