President of European Parliament: Europe is not ready for such a president as Trump

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Europe is not ready for such a president, like Donald Trump." Report informs citing the TASS the head of the European Parliament Martin Schulz said that on TV channel I-TELE ahead of a meeting in Paris with the leaders of European social democratic parties.

"Europe and the US are not ready for such a president," - said Schultz, answering the question, what opinion he holds in respect of the most popular Republican candidate during the election campaign in the United States.

According to Schultz, Donald Trump's political style is constant attacks on others, "The search for the guilty on the side."

The final Republican nominee will be determined at the party congress in Cleveland (Ohio) 18-21 July this year.US presidential election will be held on November 8.