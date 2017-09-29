President of European Commission expects enlargement of EU in 2019-2024 years

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said that he expects enlargement of EU from 2019 to 2024 after UK leaves EU, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

“European Union will consist of 27 states from March 2019 and more than 27 in next five years between 2019 and 2024,” the EU President told reporters before informal summit in Tallinn.

The UK will have to leave EU on March 29,2019 –two years after launching Brexit for which Britons voted at the referendum on June 23, 2016.

Official candidate countries for joining the European Union are Albania (since 2014), Macedonia (since 2005), Montenegro (since 2010), Serbia (since 2012) and Turkey (since 1999). Accession Negotiations started with three of them: Turkey (2005), Montenegro (2012) and Serbia (2014).