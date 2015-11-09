 Top
    ​President of Argentina not to participate in G20 in Turkey

    The reason is related to preparation for the upcoming presidential elections in Argentina on November 22

    Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Argentina, Cristina Fernandez will not join G-20, the upcoming summit in Turkey.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, the reason is related to the preparation for the upcoming presidential elections in Argentina on November 22 . on November 15-16 in Antalya the summit will be attended by the Foreign Minister of Argentina Hector Timerman and Minister of Economic Development Axel Kicillof instead of the head of state.

    The term of office of the Argentine President expires on 10 December.

